Councilmember Chris Cate releases Budget Priority Memo for 2023’s Fiscal Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Councilmember for District 6, Chris Cate, about his budget priority memo for fiscal year 2023.

“San Diego residents want our streets and sidewalks repaired and our public safety fully resourced. As Chairman of the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee, I am committed to protecting the core City services San Diegans cannot to live without,” said Councilmember Chris Cate. “We must also address the pandemic’s devastating effects on our economy. Our local businesses have been struggling to stay in the black going on three years now, adapting to numerous changes and regulations. It’s time to reinvest in our communities and our infrastructure for all San Diegans.”