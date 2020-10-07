Councilmember Chris Cate says no on Measure A

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents have a lot to decide on several local measures on November’s ballot.

Measure A seeks to provide San Diego County residents with a stronger voice in how and where housing is built in the unincorporated county. This grassroots initiative simply requires voter approval of proposed changes to the County’s General Plan that would significantly increase residential density in fire-prone rural and semi-rural areas.

San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate says no on Measure A and joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why.