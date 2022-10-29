Councilmember Chris Cate says “Yes on Measure C”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits, clearing the way for massive redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre Sports Arena property.

Chris Cate is the San Diego City Council member representing District 6. Sports Arena has long been deemed a blighted commercial zone with strip clubs and warehouses and sex shops.

Cate says Measure C would allow billions of dollars of investment into the area, allowing it to become a vibrant new neighborhood with residential, commercial and industrial uses.

However, this measure would also raise coastal