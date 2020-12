Councilmember Chris Cate to serve as San Diego’s Budget & Government Efficiency Committee Chair for 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember (District 6) Chris Cate, will be serving as San Diego’s Budget & Government Efficiency Committee Chair for 2021.

Councilmember Cate joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his plans for the committee and explain how is will use public input to make decisions.

To fill out the survey, click here.

I chatted with @JasonAustell @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews this morning about serving as the Budget & Government Efficiency Committee Chair for 2021. Our D6 survey is open until Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9am. Survey Link: https://t.co/K9p1HbJKkx pic.twitter.com/lZQJTeUVrn — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) December 31, 2020