Councilmember Chris Ward discusses utilizing the federal CARES Act amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal life, impacted tens of thousands of small businesses and working families facing fear of eviction, default, and inability to afford basic costs of living – through no fault of their own.

San Diego City Officials hope that the recent CARES Act funding will only be the beginning of this outside support for San Diegans and our local government.

Below is a summary table of proposed allocations for the use of federal funds recently received:

City Cost Recovery – 73 million

Rental Subsidy Fund – 85 million

Small Business Relief Fund – 85 million

Childcare Support – 5 million

TOTAL – 248 million

City Councilmember Chris Ward joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss how the federal CARES Act can be utilized here in San Diego.