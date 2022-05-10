Councilmember Jill Galvez campaigns for Mayor of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista will soon decide the city’s next mayor from six candidates: Rudy Ramirez, Zaneta Encarnacion, John McCann, Spencer Cash, Ammar Campa-Najjar, and Jill M. Galvez.

Galvez herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her campaign in detail.

Councilmember Galvez made a name for herself during the Chula Vista Republic Services’ garbage strike, in which she sought to hold the company responsible for charging residents garbage collection fees despite not providing the services.