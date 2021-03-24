Councilmember Lacava aims to change City of San Diego seal to something more culturally sensitive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newly elected San Diego City Councilmember District 1, Joe LaCava, is working to change the official City of San Diego seal to something more culturally sensitive.

“The City of San Diego should be an example,” said Councilmember LaCava. “The current City seal erases the history of the Indigenous Peoples who occupied this land long before us, and glorifies those who stole it. Words matter, symbols matter, actions matter. It’s time we take action to right this wrong.”

LaCava says his proposed changes to the official seal of the City of San Diego will “diverge from paying homage to Spanish conquistadors, including Juan Rodrigues Cabrillo and Fray Junipero Serra, and include modern cultural elements.”

Fray Junipero Serra was one of the first Spanish missionaries in the region, settling the first nine of 21 Spanish missions in California from San Diego to San Francisco. Until March 2021, Fray Serra was also the namesake of San Diego Unified School District’s Junipero Serra High School, which will now be called Canyon Hills High School after students successfully petitioned for the name change, citing Serra’s missionary past as the reason for the change.

LaCava also believes the seal, “places a emphasis on manufacturing and agriculture, the industries of our past.

In a statement, LaCava says, “A seal is meant to represent identity, and right now ours says that San Diego is rooted in the past. An update is needed to better portray our city’s connection with a forward-looking economy, our diversity, as well as our unique connection to the border and our bi-national region, over 100 years ago, a City Council decided to design a City seal by opening it up to the public. I say, it’s time this Council do

the same.”