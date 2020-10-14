Councilmember Scott Sherman on plan to convert two hotels into permanent housing for homeless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council took a major step Tuesday in its fight against homelessness, approving the purchase of two former hotel properties to create 332 permanent units for more than 400 San Diegans currently experiencing homelessness.

The council, which voted 9-0, approved spending $67 million for a former Residence Inn in the Hotel Circle area and $39.5 million for a former Residence Inn in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood — locations that are expected to be move-in ready by Dec. 31, 2020.

While the council was unanimous in its approval of the projects, many public callers at Tuesday’s City Council meeting were adamant that the project was a good thing, just in the wrong place.

One woman, a nearby resident of the Kearny Mesa project, said it would diminish home values for neighbors. She said she was in favor of helping the vulnerable, but not at the expense of people who were “not rich.”

Councilman Scott Sherman tried to alleviate some of those concerns, confirming that neither project would offer its services to non-residents.

Included in the deals were one-year contracts to provide residents at these properties on-site supportive services from experienced service providers — a more than $2 million contract with Father Joe’s Villages for the Kearny Mesa property and a $2.8 million contract for People Assisting the Homeless for the Hotel Circle property.

Services include mental and behavioral health assistance, health care services, substance use services, case management, life skills training, education services, and employment assistance.

Many of the people who could call the former hotels home by as soon as December have been staying with Operation Shelter To Home, a collaborative project began by the city and homelessness service providers in April to manage more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness at the San Diego Convention Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to city data, it has already helped find permanent housing for more than 660 people.

According to Faulconer’s office, the two hotel properties would require minimal work before they would become available for habitation. The San Diego Housing Commission reviewed more than 29 properties before advocating for the purchase of the Hotel Circle and Kearny Mesa Residence Inn properties. The Hotel Circle property was built in 2003 and the Kearny Mesa property was built in 1990 and underwent a renovation in 2013. The furnishings at the properties are in “good condition” and are included with the purchase, Faulconer said.

Funding for the purchase of these hotels includes $37.7 million from California’s Project Homekey program, which requires the funds be spent before the end of the year.

Emergency Solutions Grant and Homeless Emergency Aid Program funds from the city will cover the cost of supportive services in the first year. Funding from the county for essential on-site supportive services approved by the County Board of Supervisors in August is expected to apply in future years.

San Diego saw a reduction in homelessness in 2019 and another 6% reduction year-over-year in the 2020 Point-In-Time Count.