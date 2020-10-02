Councilmember Scott Sherman says both Gloria and Bry are too liberal for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers are quarantining after the city learned an employee who was at Tuesday’s meeting tested positive for the coronavirus.

Councilmember Scott Sherman attended that meeting, and is now self quarantining.

Despite being quarantined, Sherman called into KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the mayoral race, and his strong opposition to Proposition A because of its enormous cost to the taxpayers.

Regarding the race to become the next Mayor of San Diego, Sherman said both Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry are too progressive for San Diego. Sherman said he hasn’t even decided if he will vote for either candidate because he doesn’t believe either of them will implement policies beneficial to San Diegans.

“I’ve known both of them for a long time, and Todd Gloria has always been Todd Gloria.” On the other hand, Sherman said “Barbara has been a lifelong liberal and now she is trying to convince people she is not trying to pull votes from one side of the aisle to beat Mr. Gloria. With Todd, at least you know who Todd is.”

Sherman said there is too many times in politics, even at the local level, people will say whatever will get them a few extra votes. Sherman made an example of this saying, “too many times we see in politics, with you know, Nathan Fletcher and Mark Kersey, the minute they see that there might be a path that’s tough for them to get to victory, they start changing who they’ve been and start pandering.”

Sherman believes Gloria has been more authentic throughout the campaign, and Bry is just saying things to get the Republican vote, despite her voting history proving the opposite.

Regarding Prop A, Sherman opposes it because, “it’s a $900 million bond that’s going to cost $2.1 billion for the taxpayers to pay it back to build taxpayer subsidized housing.”