Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera voted in as new SD City Council president

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council voted 8-1 to support Councilmember Sean El0-Rivera for the next Council President on Monday.

The only dissenting member was Councilmember Jen Campbell, who was ousted upon Elo-Rivera’s appointment.

Elo-Rivera himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his appointment and his future plans as City Council President.

Overall, Elo-Rivera wants to bring better governance to the council, including bringing in-person meetings back to the chambers.

The new council president emphasized that he wants a new Independent Budget Analyst to assist the council so that San Diegans can be assured about the uses of the council’s budget.