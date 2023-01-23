Councilmember Stephen Whitburn details support for declaring housing a human right ahead of vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, San Diego City Council will vote on a resolution declaring housing a human right.

The vote is expected to be supported unanimously, as every city councilmember is a Democrat.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn doesn’t think the resolution is controversial, and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain why he will vote in support of the resolution on Tuesday.

Whitburn said many people who are homeless simply need just $300 a month from the government to be able to afford a home, but didn’t expand on that thought.

Whitburn also said the City Council wants to pass more regulations, to make it easier for developers to build new homes, although many developers have told KUSI that California’s strict regulations are a direct cause of our high cost of living.