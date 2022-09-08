Councilmember Stephen Whitburn explains why old Central Library needs to be converted into homeless shelter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has begun initial work to use a portion of the long-vacant old Central Library to shelter homeless residents.

The former downtown library has sat empty for nine years and during that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter.

Details on the exact work being done are slim, but Councilmember Steven Whitburn says they are determined to convert the facility into a shelter, and are awaiting cost estimates.

Whitburn added that the only reason it isn’t already a homeless shelter is because the condition of the old Central Library is so bad.