Councilmember Stephen Whitburn urges support for plan to ban homeless encampments





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council is set to vote on the Unsafe Camping Ordinance in just over a week.

The proposal will make it illegal to set up tents on city sidewalks, something that is being highly criticized by many Democrats who feel criminalizing homelessness is not the answer.

The homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has tripled since Mayor Todd Gloria took office, and only recently has he began to publicly acknowledge the dangerous criminal behavior publicly.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn has partnered with Gloria as they work to get the legislation passed. Whitburn joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel on Good Evening San Diego to continue urging support for the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

Regarding enforcement, Whitburn said we have a “limited number of police officers” who will be enabled to do their jobs after this passes. Whitburn said the city will be “able to offer everybody shelter first,” including the Safe Sleeping sites.

“Don’t make it a choice to live on our sidewalks when their are better option available,” he explained.

A copy of the City Attorney’s 20-page memorandum to Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilmembers in response the proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance can be read below: