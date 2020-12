Councilwoman Jen Campbell elected San Diego City Council President





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after a new San Diego Mayor and five new City Councilmembers were sworn-in, the conversation at City Hall and in the community, has been more about what happened afterward.

The choice for a council president was both lengthy and contentious.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has the details.

