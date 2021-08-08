Country music artist Kelly Lang is back touring again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country legend Kelly Lang joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her pandemic experience and the tour she’s planning now.

Her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” was written 16 years ago just before her own breast cancer diagnosis.

Now, the song is being used in Ascension Hospital’s national commercial campaign to honor all caretakers and nurses for their support and dedication from the start of the pandemic.

Lang regularly receives messages on how her song has changed the life of a caretaker.