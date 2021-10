Country music artist Patrick Gibson releases new single ‘Temporary Mess’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country music singer-songwriter Patrick Gibson has released a new single entitled “Temporary Mess,” which any listener will tell is a hopeful message about not giving up, especially when things get tough.

Such trials in life are often ephemeral, Gibson sings.

Gibson himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new single.

To listen to “Temporary Mess” click here.