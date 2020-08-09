Country music artist Stephanie Quayle has a new song “Whatcha Drinking ‘Bout”

(KUSI) – Country music artist Stephanie Quayle is isolated at her farm in North Carolina but is also promoting her new single called “Whatcha Drinking ’bout.’

She’s performed on Good Morning San Diego several times but it’s been a while since we’ve seen her in person due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Quayle joined Good Morning San Diego via zoom to discuss her music and the 5.1 earthquake in Northin Carolina that she felt Sunday Morning.

