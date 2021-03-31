Country music concert to benefit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, other zoos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country singers Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde and Wynonna and the band Old Dominion are among those set to participate Wednesday evening in a livestream concert “All Together for Animals” that will benefit the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and more than 200 other zoos and aquariums.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance — which runs the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — said it will receive $15 from every ticket sold through the link for the 7 p.m. event.

“As a result of the pandemic, zoos and aquariums have suffered an extreme financial loss,” Wynonna tweeted earlier this week in urging her fans to join her for the virtual concert.

The event — organized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — is also expected to feature performances by Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and “surprise special guests.”

Tickets are $30 each, along with $5 in service fees. Virtual concertgoers are also offered the opportunity to donate an additional $10 to $1,000 while ordering the tickets.

The approximately one-hour event can be viewed on any device with a web browser, and the stream can be cast to any Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV from a compatible device such as a laptop computer, phone or iPad, according to the “All Together for Animals” website, which notes that zoos and aquariums “still need to feed, care and provide medical attention for our precious animals every single year” despite a year of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The link can be found at https://aftontickets.com/event/buybroadcastticket/y1qjwdy97o?aff=SanDiegoZooWildlifeAlliance.