Country music festival Stagecoach rumbles back to desert in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year hiatus, the biggest country music festival, Stagecoach, has scrapped the idea of an October attempt and is going all in for an April 2022 comeback.

Festival organizers Goldenvoice made the announcement of both Coachella and Stagecoach’s return, with the first event happening April 15-17 and April 22-24, and the latter taking place April 29-May 1.

Lineups for both concerts have not been released yet.

Since 2014, Stagecoach has been country music’s largest music festival.

Tammy Lee, of 103.7 KSON, John and Tammy in the Morning, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss details of the event.