Country music star John Rich discusses newly released song ‘Earth to God’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country music star John Rich will be attending and performing at the 2020 Prayer March lead by Reverend Franklin Graham in Washington D.C.

Friday morning, Rich released his new song, “Earth To God” that highlights the current situations going on in across our country. The music video (below) shows clips from the ongoing violent protests and calls for people to look to God as the solution.

Rich joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new song and his upcoming performance at the Prayer March in Washington D.C.