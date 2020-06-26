Country music star Lee Greenwood is performing a free Fourth of July virtual concert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fourth of July is right around the corner, and country music star Lee Greenwood is delivering a free, livestreamed performance of his famous song, “God Bless the USA.”

Greenwood has performed at many different events honoring the United States of America, including at President Trump’s inauguration in 2016.

The performance will be streamed on www.huckabee.tv and his social media platforms over Fourth of July weekend.

Happy Independence Day!

Greenwood spoke about what it means to honor the United States on Fourth of July and why he decided to perform virtually on Good Morning San Diego.

Plus, Greenwood used to live in San Diego County! He even worked at a restaurant in El Cajon, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney asked him about it on the air.