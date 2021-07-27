Country music stars heading to Waterfront Park for ‘Boots in the Park’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Boots in the Park” is bringing famous country musicians, good friends, delicious food, ice cold beer, and of course, great country music to the Waterfront Park this Sunday.

Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, and Ryan Griffin are a few big names performing at the celebration, taking place Aug. 1.

Tickets are on sale now at www.bootsinthepark.com

The event is 21+.

Steve Thacher, President of Activated Events, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of the event.