Musician Cassie B. set to perform around San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cassie B.’s face will be seen all over San Diego County this month as she’s returning to in-person performances while the state eases coronavirus restrictions.

Cassie B.’s upcoming shows are:

May 15 – Country Band at Moonshine Beach 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

May 21 – National Anthem for the Padres

May 22 – Country Band at Moonshine Beach 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

May 22 – Jamul Casino 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

May 29 – Viejas Casino Memorial Day Celebration

Every Monday at the San Diego Zoo 4 p.m-7 p.m. starting June 14

To watch her perform “Get It” visit: https://youtu.be/x9wQgUjMJFg