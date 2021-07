Country musician Drew Baldridge performs at KUSI Studios

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Country musician Drew Baldridge performed his songs, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” “Stay at Home Dad,” “Beach Ain’t One,” “Senior Year,” and “God’s Front Porch.”

Baldridge first debuted on the Country music charts in 2016 with “Dance With Ya.”

It was in his home state of Illinois that he got back to his roots and connected with the country.

He grew up on the family farm in Patoka, Illinois before moving to Nashville.