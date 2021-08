Country singer Dustin Lynch pulls fan on stage at Boots in the Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country musician Dustin Lynch pulled up fan Taylor Jones onto the stage at Boots in the Park on Aug. 1.

Jones herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the experience.

She described that Lynch was simply looking for anyone who knew all the lyrics to join him in stage, she raised her hand and her pointed at her.