County begins process of replacing Nathan Fletcher





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On May 15, Nathan Fletcher kept his promise to San Diego and stepped down from his position on the County Board of Supervisors.

Moving forward, the county will begin the process of filling Nathan Fletcher’s seat. The Board will do this via special election, as was decided in April of this year.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with details.

(Below) Marine Corps Veteran and CEO of VetVoice Foundation, Janessa Goldbeck joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her candidacy for the District 4 County Supervisor.

(Below) Amy Reichert joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her candidacy for District 4 County Supervisor.\