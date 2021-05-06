County Board of Supervisors approves program to provide migrants with legal representation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a 3-2 vote on May 4, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has passed the creation of a program that gives legal representation for immigrants facing removal proceedings.

San Diego is the nation’s first southern border county with a program to provide such legal aid for immigrants facing deportation.

The Board of Supervisors plans to start the program as a $5 million one-year pilot program, with plans to grow into a permanent program later on.

KUSI’s Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the Supervisors’ vote.

Clayton emphasized that the Constitution has already allowed and never denied due process to everybody, including detained immigrants who don’t have attorneys.