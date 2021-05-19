County Board of Supervisors holds first public hearing in over a year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents District 5, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss today’s first in-person County Board of Supervisors meeting in 14 months due to the pandemic.

Desmond began the discussion by remarking that the other three members of the Board are “in lockstep” with the governor, and will not be lifting the mask mandate before June 15.

A few highlights from this unusual meeting included Supervisor Desmond asking the Department of Public Health to allow the extension of outdoor dining structures in San Diego County, which got extended to July 13, 2022, a year later than first permitted.

Another was the California Department of Social Services responding to the County of San Diego in regards to San Pasqual Academy, which allowed the extension of the foster youth-centered residential educational campus on four conditions.

During the pandemic, childhood drowning rose sharply, prompting Desmond and Supervisor Nora Vargas to write a Board letter which developed a drowning prevention outreach campaign using $250,000 to teach underserved children basic drowning prevention skills and swimming lessons.

According to the CDC, 79% of children living in households making less than $50,000 had little to no swimming abilities.

Formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.