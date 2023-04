County Board of Supervisors moves forward with filling Nathan Fletcher’s seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Board of Supervisors is set to decide next week how to fill the District 4 supervisorial seat soon to be vacated by Nathan Fletcher on May 15.

Two candidates have already announced their candidacy: Janessa Goldbeck and Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details on the candidates and why they’ve chosen to run.