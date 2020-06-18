County Education Office issues school reopening guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Face coverings, safe distancing and extra cleaning – these are just some of the new precautions we’re taking with the spread of COVID-19.

But how do you make sure schools can do that when they bring students and staff back to campuses this fall?

The County Office of Education on Wednesday released a new planning guide with concrete advice for schools that want to reopen for on-campus classes.

The guide is less a mandate, than a series of recommendations to help schools meet the requirements set by the State Department of Health and the State Department of Education to prevent more cases of the coronavirus.

The county’s plan focuses on six areas; policies, facilities, operations and logistics, enrollment and scheduling, instruction and learning, special education and social-emotional support.

For example, schools are required by the state to do more rigorous sanitation.

“So, if you’re going to do cleaning, and we all have to do cleaning, these are safe products to use,” explained Music Watson, the Chief of Staff for the County Office of Education.

The county’s guide can also help schools decide how many students can go back to campus, while allowing other students to continue distance learning at home.

“If you’re going to change schedules so you limit the number of students on campus, here’s one way to do it,” Watson said.

All of these decisions will be left to the school districts and the families, teachers and staff in those schools.

Much of what needs to be done will require additional spending. Without the infusion of more state and federal funds, some districts in San Diego County said they may not be able to sustain on-campus classes for a full year.