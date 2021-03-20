County groups ban together to collect grub for region’s largest food bank

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – Communities in San Diego have joined forces for a county-wide food drive benefit event.

PQ Stake, a group from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is helping to organize the event to collect food for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, San Diego’s largest hunger-relief organization.

That food bank is currently feeding 600,000 people every month.

The no-contact, drive-thru food collection event took place in the Mira Mesa neighborhood at 11023 Pegasus Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126, on March 20 from 9-11 a.m.