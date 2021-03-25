County health leaders look to the future of the orange tier as vaccinations continue





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The demand for vaccinations in San Diego is high while the number of actual doses remains low.

It comes as some school districts are planning to send students back to the classroom and as a new variant is detected.

To learn more about what’s allowed in the orange tier, visit: CA Tier System