County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten fails to consider treating other businesses like casinos





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, the unelected San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, reversed course and admitted that she does not have the power to prevent the local tribal casinos from reopening.

Wooten said, “it’s very clear to us that the tribal nations have sovereign authority, our strategy is to review and offer advice.”

These comments came after she met with Viejas, Sycuan, and Valley View to review the strict safety protocols they will implement to ensure a safe reopening.

Following up on this reversal, KUSI News asked the County Health Officials if they would allow other businesses to reopen ahead of schedule if they implement strict safety protocols as well.

Dr. Wilma Wooten failed to consider the idea answering, “the short answer to that is no.”

