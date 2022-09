County health officials warn not to enter ocean for 72-hours after rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recent rains have triggered warnings from health officials to avoid certain popular beaches.

A water contact warning is in place for Coronado due to contaminated sewage run-off.

County health officials are asking people not to swim, surf, or dive for 72-hours after rainfall.

The Tijuana Slough and Silver Strand shoreline will remain closed until sampling confirms the areas are safe for contact.