County holds breath for new tier data Tuesday, 307 COVID-19 infections reported

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 307 new COVID-19 infections today, as the county awaits state data tomorrow which could promote it to the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s four- tiered economic recovery plan.

San Diego County remains in the most restrictive, purple, tier, but just barely. The county’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 10.8 cases per 100,000 residents. It needs to be below seven per 100,000 to head into the red tier.