County intensifies COVID-19 outreach to Latino community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is just days away from a decision that could help to curb the Coronavirus in the Latino community.

The county will select a non-profit group to engage in outreach efforts to educate Latinos on the pandemic and offer information about government programs and special services to assist in housing, nutrition unemployment benefits and child care.

Latinos in San Diego County have been the most heavily impacted group, comprising 61 percent of the county’s infections, although they make up 35 percent of the population.

The well-known community group, Chicano Federation is the lead agency in a grant proposal that’s under consideration by the county. In a partnership with nine other community groups, the Federation plans to launch a comprehensive outreach effort that will include several phases.

In the first phase, the emphasis will be on educating people on safety and prevention measures as well as providing access to programs and resources for people who are affected by the disease or by the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Roberto Alcantar, the Chief Strategy Officer with the Chicano Federation said there are several reasons why Latino infection rates are so high.

In addition to some chronic health conditions, such diabetes and asthma, he said a shortage of affordable housing may force multiple families to share the same house or living space, which aggravates the infection risks. He said Latinos who work in essential jobs in retail or sanitation with more frequent contacts with the public are also subject to greater risks of exposure.

In phase two of the outreach effort, the focus will be on testing and contact tracing. The Federation and its partners want the county to hire tracers who will have the skills to establish a better rapport with community members.

As part of the grant proposal, the Federation wants to establish a resource center so that community members can obtain information by phone easily. Alcantar said the resource center can be operational in two to three weeks.

The contract with the county will span eight months, for this initial stage. A decision on which group will receive the contract will be announced on Friday.