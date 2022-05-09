County leaders propose millions to combat homeless crisis in 18 cities

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – County leaders have announced plans to give 18 cities millions in funding to help the growing homeless crisis.

Leaders have partnered with the Regional Task Force on Homelessness to funnel the money for specific efforts to create shelter space and affordable housing.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in Kearny Mesa with more details on the plans.

If the San Diego County Board of Supervisors votes to move forward on the proposal, those 18 cities will have the choice to take the funding or not.

However, this method requires both the County of San Diego and the city to work together.

The proposal would grant behavioral services, education, communicable disease screenings, and other tools for the cities to implement in their own ways.