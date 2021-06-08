County of San Diego proclaims June 8 Talk, Read, Sing Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday proclaimed June 8 as Talk, Read, Sing Day in support of First 5 San Diego, the county organization that promotes the health and well-being of young children from birth to 5 years old.

Talk, Read, Sing “has always been an important initiative for us because it offers parents and caregivers very simple actions that make a big difference in brain development and set children up with the building blocks for success,” said Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego.

According to First 5, research has found that providing children in infancy through age 5 with consistent, language-rich experiences offers significant benefits that help them thrive and become successful, as they begin reading and writing.

“Summer is a great time to reinforce talking, reading and singing as schools close but children need to continue learning,” Arguiliez said. “We are grateful the county of San Diego is recognizing a yearly day for this vital initiative that supports the children of our future.”

First 5 San Diego programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents and caregivers in their critical role during a child’s first five years to help them receive the best possible start in life.

Board Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who also leads the First 5 commission, said he encouraged “all San Diegans with small children to give it a try to ensure their little ones thrive for years-to-come.”

“The First 5 Commission of San Diego’s Talk, Read, Sing campaign gives underserved women and caregivers the resources and guidance needed to shape the lives of their kids early-on,” Fletcher added.

There are First 5 opportunities this summer for parents and caregivers, including:

-Visiting https://first5sandiego.org/parent-portal/talk-read-sing/ and take the Talk, Read, Sing Pledge to receive a free Kit for New Parents, a parenting resource that includes advice and tips;

– San Diego County Library’s Summer Learning Challenge, which allows virtual participation at sdcl.org or by picking up a free activity book at all 33 branch locations to children, teens and adults until Aug. 31, and;

– Participate in First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Summer Book Club, a new 10-week literacy initiative featuring books that teach kids social and emotional learning tools, while also focusing on values such as diversity.

Talk, Read, Sing Day will be celebrated on June 8 each year. More information is available at www.first5sandiego.org/parent-portal/talk-read-sing