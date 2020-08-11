County opens walk-up COVID-19 testing site in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County health officials have opened up a new COVID-19 testing site on the campus of California State University in San Marcos. The walk-up site at CSU is just the second such test facility in the county.

Unlike the drive-through sites operated by the county in other locations, the walk-up tests do not require an appointment in advance.

Ryan Clabow who works for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services said about 70 people were already in line when the testing facility opened for the first time this morning. Although the location is convenient to the university community, any member of the general public is allowed to take the free COVID-19 test.

Rebecca Jones, the Mayor of San Marcos said, “I think it’s important for us to make sure our testing is wide range and not focus solely on south county because we need to make sure we’re keeping people healthy.”

Ryan Gagliano, a youth baseball coach, decided to get a test as a precaution on the advice of a senior coach.

“It was super easy. There wasn’t a line or anything like that. I was in and out of here in like twenty minutes,” Gagliano said.

The walk-up test center is open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The county says results are available in five business days.