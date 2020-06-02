County order mandates hotels only take guests who are essential workers, homeless, or people infected with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Effective 12:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and continuing until further notice, San Diego County hotels will only be allowed to take in guests that are essential workers, homeless looking for shelter, or people infected with COVID-19.

The order that went into effect Tuesday implements many other regulations in regard to essential businesses, businesses that have been able to reopen, hospitals, doctor offices, schools, places of worship, and more.

Regarding hotels, Dr. Wilma Wooten’s order mandates hotels and lodging establishments require guests sign and complete a guest certification form (below). The hotels and lodging establishments then must maintain each guest certification for six months after the date of the signature.

The Guest Certification form says guests of San Diego County hotels and lodging establishments meet one of the following categories:

I have been exposed to COVID-19 and I am isolating myself from others; or

My primary residence is unsafe due to the condition of the residence or because I am at risk of abuse or a

household member accompanying me is at risk of abuse.

And (if applicable), any person who will stay in my guest room is a member of my household.

Executive Director of the San Diego County Hotel Motel Association, Namara Mercer, joined KUSI News to discuss the new county order and how local hotels are supposed to make money following them.

Mercer said the order is aimed at people staying in hotels for leisure activity, and prevent people who live in the county from booking a room.

The full County Public Health Order can read here.