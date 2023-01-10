County postpones safe-camp zone for homeless due to funding issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The most recent point-in-time count measuring homeless in Downtown, San Diego, revealed over 1,800 homeless on the streets and in cars in the city.

This revealed that the gross lack of shelter is worse than previously assumed.

A recent plan by the county to provide “safe camping” in a parking lot fit for 40 tends fell through due to a lack of funding in the second week of 2023. Many are displeased, and activists are calling attention to the lack of actions.