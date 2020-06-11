County prepares plans for reopening schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Schools in San Diego County are a step closer to re-opening. The State of California has said schools can resume classroom instruction as early as June 12.

However, bringing students back to school after the outbreak of COVID-19 won’t be as easy as just unlocking the doors.

According to Music Watson, the Chief of Staff for San Diego County’s Office of Education, every district will have to develop and design its own policies to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.

This week, new guidelines were issued by the California Department of Health and the Department of Education.

Some of them are mandates, such as a required six-foot distancing between desks and face coverings for students when proper distancing, isn’t possible.

Other guidelines are recommendations, such as staggered starting times, and a rotating schedule that would alternate in-class and at home learning.

Because class sizes will be smaller to allow for more physical distance, many districts may have to hire more teachers and staff.

School lunches may also be treated differently, with students taking “grab and go” meals and eating them in the classroom.

Watson said that minimize the potential exposure to hundreds of children eating in a school cafeteria.

With all the adjustments to make, school districts are expected to spend more money.

Local districts which usually rely on the state for funding may need additional help from the federal government.

California’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year calls for a 10 percent reduction in education funding, even as districts prepare to spend more for staff and resources to meet the new health and safety requirements.

The county’s plans for reopening schools will be released next week.