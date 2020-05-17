County records highest amount of daily COVID-19 tests third day in row

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County recorded its highest number of daily tests during the COVID-19 pandemic for the third day in a row, and officials reported 139 new cases and two additional deaths, raising the number of new cases to 5,662 and the death toll to 209.

The 4,505 tests reported Saturday are more than Friday’s 4,055 tests and Thursday’s 3,998 tests, county health officials reported. County officials have said their goal is to complete 5,200 tests a day.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 4.2%, which meets one of the key metrics monitored by the county.

The two deaths reported Saturday were of a woman in her late 60s and a woman in her early 80s. Both victims had underlying medical conditions, officials said. A duplicate death was discovered in Saturday’s report, so the total number of deaths increased by one to 209, they said.

The number of patients requiring hospitalization is 1,085, and 329 patients had to be placed in intensive care.

The estimated number of people who have recovered is 3,633, officials said.

The county offered free tests in Southeast San Diego on Saturday at the Euclid Health Center at 286 Euclid Ave.

A walk-in testing site at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center at 415 Euclid Ave will open its doors Tuesday and has capacity for 132 testing appointments a day.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that starting Monday, Jewish Family Service of San Diego would begin overseeing both San Diego and Imperial counties’ Immigrant Disaster Relief Fund, part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to provide assistance for undocumented Californians.

Newsom announced the $125 million state relief program to provide financial assistance to undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants for the disaster relief fund locally can apply for a one- time sum of $500. A household will be limited to $1,000. Interested applicants can call 858-206-8291 to get more information.

Greg Cox, chairman of the county board of supervisors, said the county would begin to scale down its daily briefings, moving to a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule.

Lake Murray, Lake Miramar and Lower Otay Lake Reservoir are now open for recreational activities. Residents will be allowed to walk, jog, fish and boat in those areas in the city of San Diego. Parking lots will open at half- capacity in alignment with San Diego County guidelines.

Four San Diego Indian casinos will restart operations next week. Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine will open Monday, followed Wednesday by Sycuan Casino Resort and Jamul Casino on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel on Friday.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging California tribes to reconsider their plans for reopening.

While tribes are sovereign nations and generally subject to federal, not state, law, Newsom told tribes in a letter Friday that he was “greatly concerned” upon hearing that casinos in the state planned to begin opening on tribal land.

“I urge tribal governments to reconsider and instead make those determinations based on how they align with the current local public health conditions and the statewide stage of reopening,” Newsom wrote, according to The Desert Sun.

Cox announced Wednesday that some county offices will begin opening to the public for limited services over the next several weeks. On Friday, administration buildings and the department of environmental health opened. The county’s offices in Kearny Mesa will open Monday and offices in Escondido and National City will follow shortly thereafter, Cox said.

Beginning May 26, the county will begin reopening some branches of its library system for curbside service. In the first wave, branches in Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista and Borrego Springs will resume limited service, with other county branches to follow shortly thereafter.

Cox said people with overdue library books could breathe easy and “reread some of the good ones,” as the county won’t enforce fines for the time being.

The county Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday that qualified older adults in the region can now sign up to get three free meals a day delivered to their home for a limited time through the “Great Plates Delivered” program. The initiative is a collaboration between the county and local restaurants to help older adults avoid going out to get food. The meal delivery is scheduled to run through June 10, though it may be extended.