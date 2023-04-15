County seeks to hire new Chief Administrative Officer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county is seeking to hire a new Chief Administrative Officer, a position responsible for the oversight of the day-to-day operations of the entire County’s governmental system.

The CAO is ultimately responsible for the performance of a 20,000-person workforce and the region’s $8 billion budget.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the importance of the position and how the county intends to fill it.