County Sherriff issues notice of release for SVP in Borrego Springs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On May 11, Sheriff’s Deputies went door to door with the assistance of the SAFE Task Force to deliver information about the oncoming placement of SVP Douglas Badger in the Borrego Springs neighborhood.

Those who were not home to sign for the information were not left with any information, and no warning, reported Borrego Springs resident Jon Stillman.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details.

(Below) Borrego Springs residents Sarah and Lee Rogers, who have been fighting the placement of SVP in their neighborhood, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss Liberty Healthcare’s questionable, secretive contract with the state. Liberty Healthcare has refused to issue a copy of it’s contract to the public.