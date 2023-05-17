County Sherriff issues notice of release of SVP Douglas Badger into Borrego Springs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On May 11, Sheriff’s Deputies went door to door with the assistance of the SAFE Task Force to deliver information about the oncoming placement of SVP Douglas Badger in the Borrego Springs neighborhood.

Those who were not home to sign for the information were not left with any information, and no warning, reported Borrego Springs resident Jon Stillman.

Community Activist Sarah Thompson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss how this move will impact the surrounding families.