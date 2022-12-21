County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson wrote an internal memo released to the County’s CAO on Dec. 15 which stated:

I believe any allegations regarding the potential misuse of taxpayer funds and resources must be taken very seriously if we are to continue to ensure the public we serve that the County of San Diego prioritizes our role as responsible stewards of all County assets.

Supervisor Anderson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the allegations.