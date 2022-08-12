County Supervisor candidate Amy Reichert to host graffiti cleanup event in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is campaigning to replace Chair Nathan Fletcher on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Reichert is hosting a graffiti and trash pickup event she calls, “Cleaning Up Nathan’s Mess.”

Reichert says everyone knows violent crime is up, cost-of-living is out of control, and the homeless crisis is only getting worse under Fletcher’s leadership.

She emphasized that District 4 has more trash and graffiti now than it has in her fifty years of living in San Diego County.

Reichert encouraged everyone to participate in her graffiti cleanup event Saturday at 7777 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA.

Reichert has partnered with the Lemon Grove Outreach & the San Diego Libertarian Party to host the event.