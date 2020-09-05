County supervisor candidate Terra Lawson-Remer prioritizes protecting the environment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer, is a candidate for San Diego Board of Supervisors, running against Republican incumbent Kristin Gaspar who represents district 3 which includes Escondido, Encinitas and parts of northern San Diego.

Terra is an economist, small businesswoman, and educator, who served as senior advisor in the Obama Administration developing environmental policies to cut pollution from oil drilling and mining.

Terra said if she were to become a county supervisor, protecting our environment is one of her top priorities. ” This means stopping the sprawl development that’s paving our open spaces and clogging our roads with traffic. This means a strong climate action plan to create new green jobs and reduce GHG emissions, to protect our planet for future generations. This means strong action to stop sewage and coastal run-off from seeping into our ocean and polluting the coastline.”