County Supervisor Desmond on migrant children being housed at Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Approximately 500 unaccompanied migrant girls aged 13 to 17 arrived Saturday evening by plane and bus to begin their temporary stay at the San Diego Convention Center.

The children have about 30 to 35 days at the shelter to get in contact with family in the U.S.

The relocation of sheltered migrants is intended to alleviate the humanitarian crisis happening at the U.S. border, where existing facilities are not meant to shelter a large number of migrants seeking asylum.

More migrant children are expected to arrive in the coming days.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the arrival of children at the Convention Center.